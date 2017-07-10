Whoa, Jay Z's Coming to Portland

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

This morning Jay Z rolled out the dates for a massive North American tour in support of his 14th studio album, 4:44, which went platinum in its first week. Some critics are saying it's his response to Beyoncé's 2016 mega-hit record Lemonade, in which she alludes to her husband's infidelity.

Thankfully, the rap star's stopping in Portland on his 4:44 tour: He's scheduled to hit the Moda Center Thursday December 14. Tickets go on sale this Friday, though there's a presale happening right now for Tidal subscribers and Citi cardmembers. Since the superstar couple just welcomed twins—Rumi and Sir, in case you're behind—it's likely to be Portland's closest brush to Beyoncé for a good long while.