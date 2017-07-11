The Countdown Begins: Stranger Things Confirms Season 2 Premiere Date, Releases a Teaser Trailer and Apocalyptic Poster

Ever since the Netflix series came to a close after eight solid episodes of fine '80s supernatural horror throwback and a final episode that seemed to promise more to come (and made us wonder, how has Will been forever affected by the Upside Down and what the hell was that slug thing he threw up?), we've been waiting to hear more about Stranger Things. Today, a premiere date for the second season has been revealed—October 27, conveniently right before Halloween—and both a poster and cock-tease trailer were released. Check out the former above and the latter below.