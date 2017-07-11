Highlights from Donald Trump Jr. and Rob Goldstone's Poorly Punctuated Correspondence

Everybody has been doing emails! (This is not a picture of Donald Trump Jr.) Yuri_Arcurs / Getty

You know the emails I'm talking about! Here you go:

First, here's the braggy signature from Rob Goldstone's email account:

This iphone speaks many languages

What, "please excuse typos" wasn't good enough for you?

And now for the sections that would have been improved by commas, but remain quietly poetic in their unpunctuated state:

On Jun 6, 2016, at 16:38, Donald Trump Jr. wrote: Rob thanks for the help. D On Jun 7, 2016, at 5:16 PM, Donald Trump Jr. wrote: How about 3 at our offices? Thanks rob appreciate you helping set it up. D On Jun 7, 2016, at 18:14, Donald Trump Jr. wrote: Great. It will likely be Paul Manafort (campaign boss) my brother in law and me, 725 Fifth Ave 25th floor. Sent from my iPhone On Jun 8, 2016, at 11:15, Donald Trump Jr. wrote: Yes Rob I could do that unless they wanted to do 3 today instead... just let me know and ill lock it in either way. d

Looks like somebody hasn't read Eats, Shoots, and Leaves!

And now, the infamous section that inadvertently quotes Swedish electropop duo Icona Pop:

On Jun 3, 2016, at 10:53, Donald Trump Jr. wrote: Thanks Rob I appreciate that. I am on the road at the moment but perhaps I just speak to Emin first. Seems we have some time and if it's what you say I love it especially later in the summer. Could we do a call first thing next week when I am back? Best,

Don Sent from my iPhone

He doesn't care! He loves it!

Remember when we were scrutinizing Hillary Clinton's emails and basically just learning how many articles she read and how good her taste in TV is and how concerned she was with the welfare of women and girls?

Those emails weren't particularly kind to punctuation, either—the former SecState's a busy lady!—but oh, what fun I had not finding anything like Don Jr.'s exchange in them. Turns out we were scrutinizing the wrong person's emails all along.