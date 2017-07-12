Olé! PDX Goes ESP for a Gastronomic Festival

Everyone knows that Spain has the best chefs (well, if we don't count the French), and Portland gets a sprinkle of that culinary pixie dust this week with La Ruta Gastronomic Festival, a celebration of Spanish food and drink that features star chefs from Iberia along with a long list of local talents (essentially anyone who's ever served a tapas in their lives). The dinners are $150, but that includes wines as well saving on a ticket to Barcelona, Madrid or Valencia, which is the only other place to see these chefs in action.

It begins Thursday with a tapas and a film screening of Soul, about legendary Basque chef Eneko Atxa. On Saturday, there's a trade show with Spanish and Portland purveyors, demos, and drink tastings, while Sunday sees the lively "Tastes of Spain" in Director Park, with live music and art, plus "bites from more than 15 local and Spanish chefs and artisans with extensive beverage tasting from winemakers, brewers, and sidra makers of Spain and Oregon." There are also seminars on cider, wine, and sherry that are only $10.

La Ruta, July 13-16, Various Locations, larutapdx.com