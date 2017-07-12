Good Morning News: Ice and Fire, More Bad News for Don Jr., and James Comey's Replacement

A huge iceberg has split from Antarctica, because science is real whether you believe in it or not. DC Productions / Getty

Please note: None of this is about Game of Thrones. It's literally about ice and fire.

Now that that's out of the way, things are looking even worse for Donald Trump Jr. Yesterday, the NY Times reported that Trump's meeting with a Russian attorney was inspired by a promise of dirt on Hillary Clinton. WELL, later yesterday, the Times printed Trump's email exchange with the older Trump's former Russian business partner promising possibly-treasonous help. Trump Jr.'s response? "If it’s what you say I love it." Old Trump is claiming Young Trump's innocence, calling reporting on it "the greatest Witch Hunt in political history," and confirming yet again that he has no idea what a witch hunt is and does not understand history.

Here's a fun reminder of what Hillary Clinton's emails looked like. And by "fun," I do mean "it is a tragedy she is not the president."

Alas, she is not. And the Republicans continue to be stymied by their own boundless infighting and incompetence. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is postponing the Senate's upcoming August recess in a desperate effort to pass the GOP's spite bill that no one wants. The NY Times has a good breakdown of the gridlock within the Republican party keeping the hated GOP health care bill from getting the votes it needs to pass. Short version? Lisa Murkowsi and Susan Collins are pretty much singlehandedly maintaining any integrity their party can claim.

Trump's nominee for FBI head—AKA James Comey's old job and the person in charge of, you know, INVESTIGATING Trump—is testifying at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee today. Christopher A. Wray will probably be asked about how he'll respond to political pressures from you know who, reports the Washington Post.

I'm just going to put the Post's quote from Sen. Dianne Feinstein here. NO REASON:

“The FBI director doesn’t serve the president,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-California), ranking Democrat on the committee at the hearing’s opening. “He serves the Constitution, the law and the American people.”

Meanwhile, this is a natural disaster-heavy day. "Giant iceberg splits from Antarctic" is an actual BBC headline, because science is real whether you believe in it or not! But don't panic yet—"The more than 200m-thick tabular berg will not move very far, very fast in the short term. But it will need to be monitored," the report continues. "Currents and winds might eventually push it north of the Antarctic where it could become a hazard to shipping."

In the Gorge, the forest service is fighting a wildfire near Oneonta Falls. The fire has forced ODOT to close a section of the Historic Columbia River Highway between Ainsworth State Park and Multnomah Falls.

Microsoft is closing its outpost in Wilsonville and laying off 124 employees.

Here's a blatant good news story I wouldn't bother to include, except that it's so right: PDX has been named best airport in America for the fifth year in a row, announces KGW. It should be! It has a goddamn MOVIE THEATER!

Meanwhile, in housing news: "St. Johns' concrete house with no lights or water could be yours for $250,000," reports the O. Why would you say that to me, the O?

Finally, a superior "I love it." Good morning? Good morning!