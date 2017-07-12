American Teen Is Khalid's Superb Debut LP

KHALID Wed 7/12 Roseland KACIE TOMITA

During the throes of my passionate obsession with Khalid Robinson’s breakthrough single, “Location” (which was recently certified platinum), I was shocked to learn the he’s still a teenager. Then in March, the Texas singer released his first studio album, American Teen, which debuted at number nine on the Billboard 200 chart. Though he’s just 19, Khalid’s skills as a vocalist and songwriter surpass the maturity and emotional intelligence you’d expect from someone his age.

American Teen’s 15 R&B tracks lay his rich, distinctive voice over eclectic production. Sometimes this sounds like a pop piece fresh out of the ’80s, like on the title track. Other times it’s just on some simple guitar with light, rhythmic beats shit, like on “Saved,” which tells the all-too-relatable tale of waiting around for someone to realize what they’re missing: “I’ll keep your number saved ’cause I hope one day you’ll get the sense to call me,” he sings. “I hope that you’ll say you’re missing me the way I’m missing you.”

Heartbreak and loss are frequent themes on American Teen— moody and sentimental songs like “Cold Blooded,” “Shot Down,” and “Coaster” could fit into any post-breakup soundtrack. On “8TEEN” Khalid sings about the realities of being a young adult, falling in love for the first time, having strict parents (whom he still lives with), smoking weed, and staying out late: “Let’s do all the stupid shit that young kids do,” he sings. He’s performed breathtaking stripped-down versions of the American Teen tracks on Vevo, plus a cover of Frank Ocean’s “Lost” for BBC Radio 1’s Piano Sessions. Based on this—and the superb quality of his debut—I’m fairly certain Khalid’s show at the Roseland will be chill-inducing.