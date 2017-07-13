Good Morning, News: Towing RVs, Potential Portland Teacher Strike, and Gresham Dumpster Fires

Good morning, Portland. Links ahead.

First up, out in print as of yesterday, is our guide to Portland brunches. You're going to want to read it.

Danielle Chenette

There's been an influx of RVs on Portland streets and the police are starting to tow them very quickly, Dirk VanderHart reports:



According to the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT), the city saw 4,111 reports of abandoned RVs in 2016—up from 2,540 two years before. Just six months into 2017, the bureau had already fielded 4,133 reports about RVs. At the same time, employees who take complaints on homeless encampments say there are people living in hundreds of vehicles citywide. No one can pinpoint a definite reason, but RV living has exploded in Portland, apparently increasing at a faster clip than homelessness in general. Now, the city’s created a new tool to crack down. By leveraging the broad definition of a “peace officer” under state law, cops say they have authority to snatch up occupied RVs they believe pose significant health or safety challenges, evicting residents and mandating payment before the vehicles can be released from impound.

Racial profiling data, defelonization of drug possession, grand jury recordings: Our review of the big criminal justice reforms that the Oregon state legislature passed last week. Civil rights advocates are happy.

Some big housing news out of Portland City Council yesterday: "In the first set of 'technical' fixes to the renter relocation law since it was passed in February, the council gave renters more time after receiving relocation payments of between $2,900 and $4,500 to either keep the money and move out or return it and stay put. The changes also give tenants longer to request a payment after receiving notice they'll face a qualifying rent hike (45 days rather than two weeks), and gave landlords longer time to pay it (31 days rather than two weeks)."

People around an Eastern Oregon farm hosting a bunch of campers during the August 21 eclipse worry it'll be a shitty time for them, so they've filed a lawsuit, the Oregonian reports: "Neighbors worry that the 130 acres of apple orchards and other agricultural land will be overrun with campers — and with a lack of portable toilets, human waste will contaminate neighboring properties and the John Day River in Grant County."

In the Portland Tribune, news of a potential strike by Portland public school teachers:



Portland Public Schools teachers are preparing for a possible strike, as contract talks with district administrators continue to deteriorate. "Our hope is to get a fair settlement and sooner rather than later, so the district can focus on myriad other issues," said Suzanne Cohen, president of the Portland Association of Teachers union. "I don't want to say the word 'strike' yet, but we're definitely preparing for that possibility."

There's been a string of armed robberies at bars in the Portland area. The other night, three people were forced into a cooler at Milwaukie bar.

A Jeep driver apparently ran over a woman at a Gresham gas station last night.

Speaking of Gresham, there were a couple dumpster fires in Gresham early this morning.

There's a big fire raging in the building that houses Big's Chicken and a number of apartments in Northeast Portland.

The Oregon Symphony cancelled its long-running annual free waterfront concert after the city, which traditionally provided about two thirds of the funding, pulled it's money. The city says they need to focus on homelessness and housing.