In case you missed it—see video below—Kellyanne Conway held up pieces of paper with words that rhymed with "collusion" to defend the White House yesterday. Just in case "collusion" keeps on being, you know, a thing that people want to talk about, are some more words that might come in handy, Kellyanne!
abstrusion
elusion
reclusion
Venusian
occlusion
protrusion
Malthusian
contusion
diffusion
Carthusian
nuclear fusion
Naturally, there's been a meme profusion:
I think Kellyanne Conway is trying to tell us something. pic.twitter.com/u4ydrOdFcz— Florida Man (@_FloridaMan) July 13, 2017
I am so so sorry everyone pic.twitter.com/jLjENz2c1O— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) July 13, 2017
To huevos rancheros and Maya Angelou pic.twitter.com/M9TeAumyRx— Marc (@MarcSnetiker) July 13, 2017
I can't believe Fox devoted an entire segment to Kellyanne's art pic.twitter.com/NCwsGLkgCB— Jacob Henson (@ReginAdeleRey) July 13, 2017
July 13, 2017