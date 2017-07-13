That x through collusion is abusion.
I don't know, guys, that x through "collusion" seems like abusion.

In case you missed it—see video below—Kellyanne Conway held up pieces of paper with words that rhymed with "collusion" to defend the White House yesterday. Just in case "collusion" keeps on being, you know, a thing that people want to talk about, are some more words that might come in handy, Kellyanne!

abstrusion
elusion
reclusion
Venusian
occlusion
protrusion
Malthusian
contusion
diffusion
Carthusian
nuclear fusion

Naturally, there's been a meme profusion: