Kellyanne Conway Defended the President By Listing Words that Rhyme with "Collusion"

I don't know, guys, that x through "collusion" seems like abusion.

In case you missed it—see video below—Kellyanne Conway held up pieces of paper with words that rhymed with "collusion" to defend the White House yesterday. Just in case "collusion" keeps on being, you know, a thing that people want to talk about, are some more words that might come in handy, Kellyanne!

abstrusion

elusion

reclusion

Venusian

occlusion

protrusion

Malthusian

contusion

diffusion

Carthusian

nuclear fusion

Naturally, there's been a meme profusion:

I think Kellyanne Conway is trying to tell us something. pic.twitter.com/u4ydrOdFcz July 13, 2017

I am so so sorry everyone pic.twitter.com/jLjENz2c1O — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) July 13, 2017

To huevos rancheros and Maya Angelou pic.twitter.com/M9TeAumyRx — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) July 13, 2017