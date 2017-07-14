This Weekend's Style Events!

Here are a couple of fun events this weekend if you dig vintage stuff!

West End Select Shop is teaming up with Bronwyn Nakamura of Eye For Beauty Vintage, a recent Tokyo transplant and avid vintage collector, to showcase her vintage finds with a pop-up shop from Sat July 15th to Sat July 29th, with an opening reception tomorrow. Born and raised in Japan, Bronwyn is half American, and has moved to Portland with her family to reconnect with her American heritage. "As she sifts through American history via estate sales, thrift shops and flea markets, she assembles the back story to her mixed cultural identity," reads the press release. "Eye For Beauty takes it’s inspiration from high fashion and runway, an industry Bronwyn was closely connected to in Tokyo with stints at Acne, Versace, Le Perla and more."

The opening reception will feature Bronwyn at the shop, who will be treating guests to imported snacks and drinks from Japan. West End Select Shop will also partner with their neighbors at Courier Coffee to create a special “Kakigōri” Japanese shaved ice beverage for each person who makes a purchase from the collection.

West End Select Shop, 927 SW Oak, opening reception Sat July 15, 12-4 pm, pop-up Sat July 15-Sat July 29, Mon-Sat 11am-6 pm, Sun 12-5 pm, closed Tues

Stars Antiques

Vintage emporium Stars Antiques will host their annual summer sale where all three of their stores, all located on the same block, will mark down their vast array of vintage goods. Going a couple of different times is recommended if you can, so you can explore every nook and cranny without getting "vintage shopping overload." (Maybe that only happens to me?)

Stars Antiques, 7027 SE Milwaukie, Stars & Splendid, 7030 SE Milwaukie, Stars Too, 7011 SE Milwaukie, Fri July 14-Mon July 17, 11 am-6 pm

