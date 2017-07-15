I've Got Hungry Eyes

There's something we need to talk about this weekend, and that's BRUNCH. It's that essential weekend meal that brings people of all different hangovers together and makes us human again (or so we hope). In this week's issue, we found 80 perfect brunches for you to consider, regardless of if you want a brunch that's affordable, fancy, divey, family-friendly, plant-based, outside the box, old school, or entertaining. So please: EAT. IT. UP.

But first, let's take a moment away from all that reading and instead drool over these amazing brunch photos in our issue by local photographer Aaron Lee.

Broder Nord (Is this even real, or is this a painting?) Aaron Lee

Milk Glass Mrkt Aaron Lee

Sweedeedee Aaron Lee

Tusk (Our next Eat & Drink issue cover!) Aaron Lee

Look at this.



Vivienne Aaron Lee

LOOK. AT. THIS.



Aaron Lee

What are you still doing here? Find your perfect brunch—and if you're hungry for more of Aaron's work, check out his site at aaronleephotography.com.