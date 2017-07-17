Good Morning, News: GOP Health Care Vote Postposed Again, Trump Reaches New Low, and is R Kelly a Cult Leader?

GOOD MORNING, BLOGTOWN! Don't need no hateration, holleration, in this dancerie. Let's get it percolatin' while you're waiting, so just dance for me. LET'S GO TO PRESS.

A man in mental crisis climbed a sign pole over northbound I-5, but was eventually talked down by police and taken to the hospital.

According to a new report, in Oregon the most prevalent STDs are as follows: Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis.

Today in FAKE NEWS: Turns out it was the United Arab Emirates who was behind hacking Qatari government websites and spreading fake info that caused political unrest in the region.

The GOP's health care bill has hit yet another stumbling block—Sen. John McCain is away on medical leave forcing the Republicans to postpone their vote, which is not going to make this piece of shit bill any more popular.

According to the outgoing government ethics chief, Trump has eroded ethical standards in the US, and is turning our country into a laughing stock. Yep, sounds about right.

Australia's female foreign minister delivers a pretty sick burn on Trump following his sexist comment to France's first lady.

Trump is on the receiving end of yet another negative poll: 70 percent of Americans think he is acting unpresidential, and he has hit a new low of 36 percent in overall approval.

More drip, drips of damning info continue to come out in regards to Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer last summer.

Ann Coulter is a real jerk. Here's the latest example of her being a real jerk.

A harrowing new report accuses #RKelly of holding six women in an abusive sex cult: https://t.co/Pqpy55IcGB pic.twitter.com/dIujfYKTSK — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) July 17, 2017

A Minneapolis cop shoots and kills a woman under mysterious circumstances, and now people are demanding answers.

Two Hollywood greats died this weekend: actor Martin Landau (age 89), and horror director George Romero (77).

Now let's check this gorgeous WEATHER: More lovely sunny skies for the days ahead, with a high of 80 today.

And finally, it's MONDAY, gang! This week let's all be as sweet to each other as Matthew Lillard was to this little Scooby Doo fan.

