Don't Miss the Mercury's FREE Sound + Vision Concert Tomorrow at Mississippi Studios

LENORE Wed 7/19 Mississippi Studios Kim Smith Miller

Sound + Vision is the Mercury's FREE monthly concert series at Mississippi Studios showcasing some of the city's best up-and-coming musicians. July's edition features a headlining performance by Lenore, the burgeoning folk project of Joy Pearson (the High Water Jazz Band) and Rebecca Marie Miller (the Mynabirds). They'll be joined by Ryan Oxford, whose debut LP Fa Fa Fa Fired (released in January on Mama Bird Recording Co.) is golden, Pet Sounds-inspired pop with warm, fuzzy edges.

Check out videos from June's Sound + Vision featuring Maze Koroma and Karma Rivera (courtesy of Banana Stand Media)!