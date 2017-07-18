This Mockumentary About The Room is as Hilarious as the Real Thing

Courtesy The Disaster Artist

Those of you who love Tommy Wiseau's fantastically terrible camp classic The Room (which plays in near constant rotation at Cinema 21) should check out this new teaser trailer for The Disaster Artist. It's a mockumentary of the making of The Room, starring James Franco as Wiseau along with a cast of comedic greats including Seth Rogan, Alison Brie, Bryan Cranston, Hannibal Buress, Megan Mullally, and Dave Franco as Greg Sestero (The Room's "Oh, hi Mark," who also wrote the book the film is based on along with Tom Bissell—read our interview with him here).

Guys, this film looks verrrry FUNNY and I can't wait to see it this coming December. Take a look!