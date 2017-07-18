This morning, Mississippi Studios announced that they're giving away a Unicorn Pass in celebration of their 1000th Instagram post. With this year-long pass, the winner and one guest can go to any Mississippi Studios-produced concert. That's a pretty big deal, given the excellent local and national acts the beloved Northeast Portland music venue regularly hosts—over the next few months, that'll include bands like Deerhoof and Widowspeak.
Here are the contest rules: 1) You must be 21 or older. 2) You must have an Instagram account. 3) You must comment on the post below with a short anecdote about the best Mississippi Studios show you've ever attended and tag a friend. That's it! They'll pick the winner Friday at noon, so you won't want to sleep on this.
