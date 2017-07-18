Turns out There Was an Eighth Person at That Once-Secret Trump Tower Meeting, and He Works for a Russian Oligarch

The list of people at the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting keeps getting longer. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

It's been more than a week since The New York Times broke the news of a secret June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower between Trump campaign officials and Russians offering dirt on Hillary Clinton. It's also been more than a week since Donald Trump Jr. tweeted that he wanted to be "totally transparent" about what happened. President Donald Trump has praised his son's supposed transparency and proclaimed him "innocent." Yet somehow the list of people at the meeting keeps on growing.

The latest addition: Ike Kaveladze, an employee of Russian oligarch Aras Agalarov. Via the NYT:

Scott S. Balber, a lawyer for Aras Agalarov, the businessman, said Mr. Aglarov had sent an associate, Ike Kaveladze, to the meeting, which took place during last year’s presidential campaign. Mr. Balber said Mr. Kaveladze had attended the meeting “just to make sure it happened and to serve as an interpreter if necessary.”

So a Russian oligarch who is close to Putin and Trump thought this meeting was so important that he sent an emissary to keep tabs on it. Doesn't sound like the "nothingburger" that Trump's White House Chief of Staff said it was. Doesn't sound like Special Counsel Robert Mueller is buying the "nothingburger" line, either. From The Washington Post: