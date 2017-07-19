Win Tickets to See Chastity Belt at the Star Theater Friday, August 11!

CHASTITY BELT Fri 8/11 Star Theater Conner Lyons

There's a lot to love about Seattle's Chastity Belt: Their band name. Their penchant for bucket hats and selfie sticks. Their wry sense of humor. But Julia Shapiro, Gretchen Grimm, Lydia Lund, and Annie Truscott's new album, I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone, cuts the irony for excellent post-punk driven that's by strong guitar melodies and vulnerable lyrics (on the title track, Shapiro sings, "I wanna be sincere"). Chastity Belt plays an all-ages show at the Star Theater Friday, August 11 with Never Young and Strange Ranger, and the Mercury is giving away one pair of tickets! Enter to win below.