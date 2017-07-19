SCOTUS: Grandparents Exempt From Travel Ban, But Not Refugees

COSMONAUT/GETTY

The latest on the travel ban from the Supreme Court is good news for grandparents, but bad news for refugees.

At question was the exemptions that the high court outlined in a ruling allowing the travel ban to proceed as it considers whether the policy is constitutional. Last month, the justices decided to continue allowing travel from six Muslim-majority countries if the traveller had a "bona fide relationship" to someone in the US. Roughly, that meant people with relatives in the United States or ties to an American employer or university. But the vagueness of "bona fide" still left many questions in the air.

Among them: How extended can someone's relation to an American citizen be and still receive an exemption? Last week, Judge Derrick K. Watson of the Federal District Court in Honolulu ruled that said grandparents, cousins, nieces, nephews, brother- and sister-in-laws are all qualified, in addition to parents, spouses, children, brothers and sisters. Trump challenged that ruling. The Supreme Court today rejected his challenge.

But SCOTUS disagreed with Judge Watson on the exemption for refugees with ties to a resettlement agency. The Washington Post reports that covers about 24,000 people.