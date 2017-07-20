Announcing the Winner of the "Portland's Funniest Person" Championship!

Last night was the finals for Helium Comedy Club's "Portland's Funniest Person" contest (I was one of the many judges), and I'm thrilled to announce the very deserving winners!

Out of the 12 finalists—which included Portland's best and brightest standup comics, including Alex Falcone, Adam Pasi, Kirsten Kuppenbender, JoAnn Schinderle, and more—three were chosen as the judges' top picks... and here they are:

Second Runner-Up: MOHANAD ELSHIEKY!

This Libyan-born comic has really honed his talents in the last year, and delivered a whip-smart, politically pointed set that had the audience in stitches. (He was also featured in the Mercury's 2016 "Undisputable Geniuses of Comedy" show.)

First Runner-Up: ANTHONY LOPEZ!

He's the host of No Pun Nintendo, a co-host of the very popular Earthquake Hurricane show, and a semi-regular guest on the Mercury's I, Anonymous Show. Anthony is another great example of how Portland's comedians just keep getting better and better, and he delivered a killer set that was personal, smart, and showed off his skills as a gifted storyteller.

AND PORTLAND'S NEWEST "FUNNIEST PERSON" IS… CAITLIN WEIERHAUSER!



Caroline Smith

In a city of very funny comedians, no one can argue that Caitlin is in the cream of the crop. Her delivery is impeccable, her jokes are original and full of smarts and heart, and she plays the audience like a violin. She's also co-host of two of the funniest shows in town, Lez Stand Up and the Mercury's I, Anonymous Show (don't miss the next one on Aug 2) ! Caitlin was at the top of her game last night, and is very deserving of this award. Congrats, Cait! We're all super proud!

In fact, all of the Portland's Funniest finalists should be pleased with their performances, because it was really a great night of comedy. Be sure to check out the Mercury's Things to Do calendar for the best comedy listings in town, and support this great (and growing scene). OH! And mark your calendars for the Mercury's "Undisputable Geniuses of Comedy" show this coming September 16 at Revolution Hall which will feature Portland's best and upcoming funny people from standup, sketch comedy, film, and music. More details to come!