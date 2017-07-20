Presented by Tokeativity and held at Tillamook Station (665 N Tillamook), the workshop is not exclusively geared toward budtenders, but it is exclusively for womxn, and will explore topics such as the "entourage effect" of cannabinoids, terpenes, and more; debunking the Indica/Sativa myth; CBD as derived from cannabis versus CBD from hemp; and the inner workings of the unique endocannabinoid receptor system.
Tickets are $45 prior to July 23 (that's this Sunday), and are $55 after. But HOLD THE PHONE, because there are five—that's right, FIVE—scholarships available to low-income women and women of color. How great is that? The future is female, y'all. Get with the program.
To buy your tickets or apply for a scholarship, go to Tokeativity.