Learning About Cannabis Is Dope

Emma Chasen Jake Moffett

Two words hated by the Trump administration——are also the title of an upcoming workshop taught by Farma's Director of Education,, on Saturday, July 29. Check out my recent column on Chasen and her mission to education budtenders.

Presented by Tokeativity and held at Tillamook Station (665 N Tillamook), the workshop is not exclusively geared toward budtenders, but it is exclusively for womxn, and will explore topics such as the "entourage effect" of cannabinoids, terpenes, and more; debunking the Indica/Sativa myth; CBD as derived from cannabis versus CBD from hemp; and the inner workings of the unique endocannabinoid receptor system.

Tickets are $45 prior to July 23 (that's this Sunday), and are $55 after. But HOLD THE PHONE, because there are five—that's right, FIVE—scholarships available to low-income women and women of color. How great is that? The future is female, y'all. Get with the program.

To buy your tickets or apply for a scholarship, go to Tokeativity.