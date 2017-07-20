Help Animals by Partying with Cannabis Growers

This Saturday is going to beautiful, and certainly you have numerous options as to how to spend it. Not that you asked, but I'm spending the second half of mine hanging at a cannabis farm in bucolic Boring, Oregon, playing with dogs, listening to music, and partaking of the Devil's Lettuce. Does that sound like something you would like to do as well? Oh good, because there are tickets still available , but they are going fast.

Bull Run Craft Cannabis is hosting their first annual "Live on the Dock" event, and it's a doozy. There are three bands set to play—the Variants, Sons of Bitches, and Led Zeppelin tribute band Ramble On. There is barbecue. There are promised "fun surprises" from their sponsor friends Farma, Jefferies, Portland Rosin Company, Water Ave Coffee, CBD Daily, Coalition Brewing, Hop Valley, PBR, and Firefly Vaporizors. Food and adult beverages will be available for cash donation. All proceeds benefit their farm-located nonprofit Greyhound Pet Adoption Northwest, and the Humane Society.

Tickets are a laughably low $7, which is the best deal you will find all weekend. Get them quick!