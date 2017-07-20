Bull Run Craft Cannabis is hosting their first annual "Live on the Dock" event, and it's a doozy. There are three bands set to play—the Variants, Sons of Bitches, and Led Zeppelin tribute band Ramble On. There is barbecue. There are promised "fun surprises" from their sponsor friends Farma, Jefferies, Portland Rosin Company, Water Ave Coffee, CBD Daily, Coalition Brewing, Hop Valley, PBR, and Firefly Vaporizors. Food and adult beverages will be available for cash donation. All proceeds benefit their farm-located nonprofit Greyhound Pet Adoption Northwest, and the Humane Society.
Tickets are a laughably low $7, which is the best deal you will find all weekend. Get them quick!