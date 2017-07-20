Enter the Mercury's "Cutest Pet Photo Contest!"

"God DAMMIT, that kitten is cute!" Martin Poole / Getty

Clearly, your pet is the cutest in all of Portland—so why doesn’t anyone believe you? Here’s your chance to prove yours is the cutest once and for all with the Mercury’s “Cutest Pet Photo Contest! (And yes, there are PRIZES!)

• Send an original photo of your pet lookin’ cute to pets@portlandmercury.com by 5 pm on TUESDAY, AUGUST 2, 2017. (Note: You must own the picture or get written consent from the photographer. iPhone photos are okay!)

• Be sure to include your pet’s name, breed, the owner’s name, and a daytime phone number.

• The entries will be narrowed down to the top sweet 16 cute pets, and published in our August 9 PET ISSUE. Then our readers will vote (bracket-style) to determine which of the top 16 is the cutest pet in Portland!

• The grand prizewinner will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Mercury, and receive a fancy commemorative plaque proving once and for all they’ve got the cutest pet in Portland!

Put Your Pet’s Cuteness Where Your Mouth Is!

Enter the Mercury’s Cutest Pet Contest Today!