This Weekend's Style Event

Plucky Maidens are back at it TODAY with their bi-annual Vintage Fest at Oaks Park. An event the organizers call "A Smorgasbord of Vintage Wares", expect to find tons of vintage goods of all types, along with food trucks and live music. Plan ahead and bring cash, because the vendors do not accept payment of the plastic variety.

Oaks Park, 7505 SE Oaks Park, Fri July 20, Early Buying, 12pm- 2 pm, $12, General Admission, 2 pm- 7 pm, $7

