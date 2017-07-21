Sean Spicer Quits Post As White House Press Secretary

This pugnacious, dissembling leprechaun will no longer be the mouthpiece of American tyranny. Alex Wong / Getty

NYT:

Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, resigned on Friday morning, telling President Trump he vehemently disagreed with the appointment of New York financier Anthony Scaramucci as communications director.

The Times goes on to say that Spicey thought his appointment was "a major mistake."

Spicer will go down in history as the only person who was worse at communicating than the pussy-grabbing crypto-fascist for whom he spoke. He oversaw the massive reduction of press access to the White House, constantly lied and covered up lies, and proudly parroted nonsense. The country could only take solace in the fact that he never looked happy to have his job.

Trump's team presumably hired Anthony Scaramucci as communications director purely to antagonize CNN, who fired three of its reporters in June for having to retract an article linking the hedge fund manager to "a Russian investment fund supposedly being investigated by the Senate."

Here's a little more on Scaramucci from Hamilton Nolan at Deadspin:

Scaramucci has a Harvard and Goldman Sachs pedigree, but no one has ever accused him of being an investment genius; rather, he has built his career on a preternatural ability to schmooze, which is powered by a very genuine, almost pathological, need to be liked. After Trump won, Scaramucci sold Skybridge Capital to a Chinese conglomerate in preparation for a job in the White House that never came. He is now a man with a hedge fund conference, but without a hedge fund. This is like showing up on a bicycle to host the local hot rod races, not that any of the hedge fund guys would be so impolite as to say such a thing to his face.

Prince Rebus is reportedly fuming, but he has few allies in Trump world.

Hiring a slick hedge fund manager whose last name is literally the Italian for a kind of clown in an era where the White House no longer allows video press conferences is just more evidence that the United States is slipping into an authoritarian nightmare.

Also, fun fact: