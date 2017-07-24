fb_event_burgerw.jpg

AT LAST. After an entire year of waiting—you’ve been so patient!—the Portland Mercury’s Burger Week is almost here!

From Monday August 7-Saturday August 12, at over 40 of Portland’s finest restaurants, you’ll find one-of-a-kind burgers that exist only for the Mercury’s Burger Week! And even better? Each of these wondrous creations will cost a mere $5!

Will this be one of the greatest weeks of your burger-eating life? Damn straight it will.
Thanks to the Mercury and our friends at New Seasons Market, Jim Beam, Pabst Blue Ribbon, Satchel, and Reach Now, this will be a week long remembered.

Click the photos or location names below for mouth-watering descriptions of 2017’s Burger Week offerings—but first, a few things to keep in mind!

• Be patient. Everyone loves Burger Week, which means there will be lines. It’s all part of the Burger Week experience—and if a burger sells out, you can always come back tomorrow.
• Tip, and tip well. Feeding Portland’s burger-crazed hordes is tough, thankless work—so make sure to show your appreciation to the brave chefs, wait staff, and bartenders who make Burger Week happen!
• Drink (and eat) up. While burgers are the integral part of Burger Week, all our Burger Week restaurants have other excellent offerings—drinks, sides, salads, and more! Humans cannot survive on burgers alone. (Trust us, we’ve tried. RIP, Ben.)
• Be social. Hit portlandburgerweek.com, use #portlandburgerweek, and check out the Mercury’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates, details, and reviews of the best Burger Week burgers—from this year’s most eagerly anticipated creations, to the unexpected ones that everyone will have to try.

Alameda Brewing Co. Not-Cho-Burger

Alameda.jpg
MEGAN NANNA

Alberta Street Pub's The Smoke Break

AlbertaST.jpg
MEGAN NANNA

Bar Bar's The 4B

BarBar.jpg
MEGAN NANNA

Bar Maven's Kimchi Korean Burger

BarMaven.jpg
MEGAN NANNA

Biwa's Instagram Burger

Noraneko.jpg
MEGAN NANNA

Boise Fry Company's Real American Hero Burger

BoiseFry.jpg
MEGAN NANNA

BRIX Tavern's Norm's Burger

Brix.jpg
MEGAN NANNA

Delicious Donuts' 3 Pigs Breakfast Burger

DeliciousDonut.jpg
MEGAN NANNA

Double Barrel Tavern's Curd is the Word!

DoubleBarrel.jpg
MEGAN NANNA

Doug Fir's Smoke N Fry Burger

DougFir.jpg
MEGAN NANNA

Elephant's Delicatessen The Pig Kahuna

Elephants.jpg
Megan Nanna

Fifth Quadrant's General Tso's Double Stack

FifthQuad.jpg
MEGAN NANNA

Foster Burger's Escape Hatch

Foster.jpg
MEGAN NANNA

Holsteins' Banh Mi Burger

Holsteins.jpg
MEGAN NANNA

HOME, a bar's The Dirty Picnic

Home.jpg
MEGAN NANNA

Iconic's Southern Chowdown

Iconic.jpg
MEGAN NANNA

Kells Brewery's Ballycastle Sausage Roll Burger

Kells.jpg
MEGAN NANNA

Las Primas' Tangy Peruvian Cheeseburger

LasPrimas.jpg
MEGAN NANNA

Lay Low Tavern's Club 26

LayLow.jpg
MEGAN NANNA

Lightning Will Bar & Grill's Bánh mì Burger

Lightening.jpg
MEGAN NANNA

Lompoc Tavern's Proletariat BBQ Burger

Lompoc.jpg
MEGAN NANNA

Loyal Legion's The Kahuna Burger

LoyalLegion.jpg
MEGAN NANNA

Mad Sons Pub's Hot Mama

MadSons.jpg
MEGAN NANNA

Migration Brewing's PHO King Best Burger

Migration.jpg
MEGAN NANNA

New Seasons Market's The 84 (select locations)

NewSeasons.jpg
MEGAN NANNA

Next Level Burger's Summa’ Time Burger

NextLevel.jpg
MEGAN NANNA

Nick's Famous Coney Island's Pho-Getaboutit

Nicks.jpg
MEGAN NANNA

Noraneko's Nacho Burger

Parasol.jpg
MEGAN NANNA

Oaks Bottom Public House's Oregon Bounty Burger

Screen_Shot_2017-07-24_at_9.47.20_AM.png
MEGAN NANNA

Rock and Roll Chili Pit's Dirty Deeds (Done Dirt Cheap)

RocknRollChiliPit.jpg
MEGAN NANNA

Rocky’s Sports and Spirits The Balboa Burger

Rockys.jpg
MEGAN NANNA

Slowburger The Slow Trotter

Slowburger.jpg
MEGAN NANNA

Spirit of 77's Keith Hernandez’s Mustache

Spirit77.jpg
MEGAN NANNA

Swine Moonshine & Whiskey Bar's General Lee

SwankSwine.jpg
MEGAN NANNA

Sunny's Diner Mac Daddy BUMB

Sunnys.jpg
MEGAN NANNA

Triple Nickel Pub's Sweet & Spicy Bacon Mac Attack

TripleNickel.jpg
MEGAN NANNA

Tryst's Sisig Burger

Tryst.jpg
MEGAN NANNA

Vagabond Restaurant's Oh My Gravy

Vagabond.jpg
MEGAN NANNA

White Owl Social Club's My Bleu Heaven

WhiteOwl.jpg
MEGAN NANNA

Ya Hala's Shawarma Burger

YaHala.jpg
MEGAN NANNA

Zoiglhaus Brewing Company's Schnitzel Burger

Zoiglhaus.jpg
MEGAN NANNA

Check out the full 2017 Burger Week map here.