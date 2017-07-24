Burgerlicious: Here Are Burgers You Can Eat During Portland Mercury’s Burger Week

AT LAST. After an entire year of waiting—you’ve been so patient!—the Portland Mercury’s Burger Week is almost here!

From Monday August 7-Saturday August 12, at over 40 of Portland’s finest restaurants, you’ll find one-of-a-kind burgers that exist only for the Mercury’s Burger Week! And even better? Each of these wondrous creations will cost a mere $5!

Will this be one of the greatest weeks of your burger-eating life? Damn straight it will.

Click the photos or location names below for mouth-watering descriptions of 2017’s Burger Week offerings—but first, a few things to keep in mind!

• Be patient. Everyone loves Burger Week, which means there will be lines. It’s all part of the Burger Week experience—and if a burger sells out, you can always come back tomorrow.

• Tip, and tip well. Feeding Portland’s burger-crazed hordes is tough, thankless work—so make sure to show your appreciation to the brave chefs, wait staff, and bartenders who make Burger Week happen!

• Drink (and eat) up. While burgers are the integral part of Burger Week, all our Burger Week restaurants have other excellent offerings—drinks, sides, salads, and more! Humans cannot survive on burgers alone. (Trust us, we’ve tried. RIP, Ben.)

• Be social. Hit portlandburgerweek.com, use #portlandburgerweek, and check out the Mercury’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates, details, and reviews of the best Burger Week burgers—from this year’s most eagerly anticipated creations, to the unexpected ones that everyone will have to try.

Alameda Brewing Co. Not-Cho-Burger



MEGAN NANNA

Alberta Street Pub's The Smoke Break



MEGAN NANNA

Bar Bar's The 4B



MEGAN NANNA

Bar Maven's Kimchi Korean Burger



MEGAN NANNA

Biwa's Instagram Burger



MEGAN NANNA

Boise Fry Company's Real American Hero Burger



MEGAN NANNA

BRIX Tavern's Norm's Burger



MEGAN NANNA

Delicious Donuts' 3 Pigs Breakfast Burger



MEGAN NANNA

Double Barrel Tavern's Curd is the Word!



MEGAN NANNA

Doug Fir's Smoke N Fry Burger



MEGAN NANNA

Elephant's Delicatessen The Pig Kahuna



Megan Nanna

Fifth Quadrant's General Tso's Double Stack



MEGAN NANNA

Foster Burger's Escape Hatch



MEGAN NANNA

Holsteins' Banh Mi Burger



MEGAN NANNA

HOME, a bar's The Dirty Picnic



MEGAN NANNA

Iconic's Southern Chowdown



MEGAN NANNA

Kells Brewery's Ballycastle Sausage Roll Burger



MEGAN NANNA

Las Primas' Tangy Peruvian Cheeseburger



MEGAN NANNA

Lay Low Tavern's Club 26



MEGAN NANNA

Lightning Will Bar & Grill's Bánh mì Burger



MEGAN NANNA

Lompoc Tavern's Proletariat BBQ Burger



MEGAN NANNA

Loyal Legion's The Kahuna Burger



MEGAN NANNA

Mad Sons Pub's Hot Mama



MEGAN NANNA

Migration Brewing's PHO King Best Burger



MEGAN NANNA

New Seasons Market's The 84 (select locations)



MEGAN NANNA

Next Level Burger's Summa’ Time Burger



MEGAN NANNA

Nick's Famous Coney Island's Pho-Getaboutit



MEGAN NANNA

Noraneko's Nacho Burger



MEGAN NANNA

Oaks Bottom Public House's Oregon Bounty Burger



MEGAN NANNA

Rock and Roll Chili Pit's Dirty Deeds (Done Dirt Cheap)



MEGAN NANNA

Rocky’s Sports and Spirits The Balboa Burger



MEGAN NANNA

Slowburger The Slow Trotter



MEGAN NANNA

Spirit of 77's Keith Hernandez’s Mustache



MEGAN NANNA

Swine Moonshine & Whiskey Bar's General Lee



MEGAN NANNA

Sunny's Diner Mac Daddy BUMB



MEGAN NANNA

Triple Nickel Pub's Sweet & Spicy Bacon Mac Attack



MEGAN NANNA

Tryst's Sisig Burger



MEGAN NANNA

Vagabond Restaurant's Oh My Gravy



MEGAN NANNA

White Owl Social Club's My Bleu Heaven



MEGAN NANNA

Ya Hala's Shawarma Burger



MEGAN NANNA

Zoiglhaus Brewing Company's Schnitzel Burger



MEGAN NANNA

Check out the full 2017 Burger Week map here.