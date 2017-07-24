AT LAST. After an entire year of waiting—you’ve been so patient!—the Portland Mercury’s Burger Week is almost here!
From Monday August 7-Saturday August 12, at over 40 of Portland’s finest restaurants, you’ll find one-of-a-kind burgers that exist only for the Mercury’s Burger Week! And even better? Each of these wondrous creations will cost a mere $5!
Will this be one of the greatest weeks of your burger-eating life? Damn straight it will.
Thanks to the Mercury and our friends at New Seasons Market, Jim Beam, Pabst Blue Ribbon, Satchel, and Reach Now, this will be a week long remembered.
Click the photos or location names below for mouth-watering descriptions of 2017’s Burger Week offerings—but first, a few things to keep in mind!
• Be patient. Everyone loves Burger Week, which means there will be lines. It’s all part of the Burger Week experience—and if a burger sells out, you can always come back tomorrow.
• Tip, and tip well. Feeding Portland’s burger-crazed hordes is tough, thankless work—so make sure to show your appreciation to the brave chefs, wait staff, and bartenders who make Burger Week happen!
• Drink (and eat) up. While burgers are the integral part of Burger Week, all our Burger Week restaurants have other excellent offerings—drinks, sides, salads, and more! Humans cannot survive on burgers alone. (Trust us, we’ve tried. RIP, Ben.)
• Be social. Hit portlandburgerweek.com, use #portlandburgerweek, and check out the Mercury’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates, details, and reviews of the best Burger Week burgers—from this year’s most eagerly anticipated creations, to the unexpected ones that everyone will have to try.
Alameda Brewing Co. Not-Cho-Burger
Alberta Street Pub's The Smoke Break
Bar Maven's Kimchi Korean Burger
Boise Fry Company's Real American Hero Burger
Delicious Donuts' 3 Pigs Breakfast Burger
Double Barrel Tavern's Curd is the Word!
Elephant's Delicatessen The Pig Kahuna
Fifth Quadrant's General Tso's Double Stack
HOME, a bar's The Dirty Picnic
Kells Brewery's Ballycastle Sausage Roll Burger
Las Primas' Tangy Peruvian Cheeseburger
Lightning Will Bar & Grill's Bánh mì Burger
Lompoc Tavern's Proletariat BBQ Burger
Loyal Legion's The Kahuna Burger
Migration Brewing's PHO King Best Burger
New Seasons Market's The 84 (select locations)
Next Level Burger's Summa’ Time Burger
Nick's Famous Coney Island's Pho-Getaboutit
Oaks Bottom Public House's Oregon Bounty Burger
Rock and Roll Chili Pit's Dirty Deeds (Done Dirt Cheap)
Rocky’s Sports and Spirits The Balboa Burger
Spirit of 77's Keith Hernandez’s Mustache
Swine Moonshine & Whiskey Bar's General Lee
Triple Nickel Pub's Sweet & Spicy Bacon Mac Attack
Vagabond Restaurant's Oh My Gravy
White Owl Social Club's My Bleu Heaven
Zoiglhaus Brewing Company's Schnitzel Burger
Check out the full 2017 Burger Week map here.