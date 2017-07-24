Good Morning, News: Portland's Russia Connection, Jared Plays Dumb, and Sessions Gets Screwed

GOOD MORNING, BLOGTOWN! Like a moth to a flame burned by the fire. My love is blind, can't you see my desire? LET'S GO TO PRESS.

According to this report, Portland is using Russian security software against the wishes of experts, and could be a backdoor to cyberespionage.

Looks like sanctions on Russia are about to expand, and while they both hate it, there's not much Vladimir Putin and his pal Donald Trump can do about it.

Jared "JARED!" Kushner is claiming ignorance about any collusion with Russians at last summer's meeting—or at least that's what he's telling the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Meanwhile Trump is continuing to build a case to get rid of Jeff Sessions, now accusing him of failing to do his job because he won't go after Hillary Clinton.

Senate Republicans have literally no idea what they will vote on within 48 hours. https://t.co/15gPpFkIM3

— Topher Spiro (@TopherSpiro) July 23, 2017

The Democrats are kicking off a new marketing campaign today to counteract the (mostly correct) view that Americans don't know what they stand for.

Over the weekend a tractor trailer in San Antonio was found packed with at least 39 people, nine of whom died in the sweltering heat.

The New York Times is requesting an apology from Fox and Friends for claiming one of their stories aided in the escape of an ISIS leader.

Today in things Americans are FURIOUS about: Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps did NOT race a shark as the Discovery Channel promised, and the internet went batshit.

Now let's look upwards at the WEATHER: Another gorgeous sunny week lies ahead with temps in the hot lower 90s today.

And finally, when you're working at the steel mill today, remember the golden rule: NEVER TURN YOUR BACK ON A FLYING MOLTEN ROPE OF STEEL. Have a good week!

