From Stranger Things 2 to Ready Player One, Here Are All the Comic-Con Trailers You Missed

Courtesy Netflix

A few years ago, San Diego's Comic-Con International was a comic book convention. How quaint! These days, it rivals the Super Bowl as an annual consumerism orgy where giant soulless multimedia corporations relentlessly sell movies, TV shows, and video games—and this past weekend was no exception. A few mew major trailers dropped at Comic-Con; fittingly, given the setting, a bunch of 'em lean hard on nostalgia, the fire that, for better and worse, keeps geekdom burning. (Update: It's definitely for worse.)

Let's start with the best of those trailers: Stranger Things 2, which holy shit looks fun and creepy and humane and everything else that made the first season so great.

Also excellent: Thor: Ragnarok's new trailer, which once again reminds us we're actually getting a Marvel movie directed by Taika Waititi. I'm excited for Ragnarok, but Thor aside, if this thing gets even gets a few more people to check out Waititi's Hunt for the Wilderpeople and What We Do in the Shadows, it'll be a benefit for all of humankind.

Back to that nostalgia thing: Ernest Cline's novel Ready Player One is a nerd trap of the highest order, relying heavily on '80s pop culture. (You think Stranger Things exploits the '80s? It's got nothing on Ready Player One.) Which makes it fairly meta that Earth's finest purveyor of '80s pop culture, Steven Spielberg, is directing the movie adaptation. Given that he's Steven fucking Spielberg, I have to imagine he's got something a little more interesting up his sleeve than what this trailer is selling, which is Steven Spielberg's Speed Racer.

As a guy who's got a tiny little U.S.S. Defiant on his desk (ladies), I should be the prime audience for Star Trek: Discovery, right? I am... not, apparently? I'm having a hard time figuring out why this looks so dumb and boring to me, except for the fact that it's another goddamn prequel. Add in that it'll only be available on CBS' subscription-based streaming service, and... ugh. Despite it's great cast (Michelle Yeoh! Doug Jones!), this feels like an uphill climb to a destination nobody wanted to go to.

As someone who liked Daredevil and Jessica Jones but never bothered watching Luke Cage or Iron Fist, I'm curious how Netflix's The Defenders plays out. One thing Defenders has going for it: Sigourney Weaver, a wondrous and luminous being who improves everything she touches.

Maybe it's because Wonder Woman was so much fun that I'm willing to give Justice League the benefit of the doubt, despite Warner Bros.' mediocre track record with DC Comics movies, which, aside from Wonder Woman, have ranged from "mediocre" to "well, that was a real piece of shit." But, dare I say it, Justice League looks like it might actually be enjoyable—deflating some of the obnoxious self-seriousness that mars so many DC comics and movies.

(Probably 99 percent of this is due to Jason Mamoa's Aquaman, who I already love, in no small part because he shouts "YEAH!" and "WHOOOOO!" whenever he gets stoked. He seems to be stoked a lot. God bless you, Jason Momoa. God bless you, Aquaman.)

Not explicitly seen, but hinted at in a weird way that both evokes Jurassic Park and also implies that Batman's trusted butler, Alfred Pennyworth, is a remorseless and dangerous drunk driver: Superman! Also not explicitly seen: Superman's digitally removed mustache.