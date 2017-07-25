Parents of Boy Scouts are FURIOUS About Trump's Jamboree Speech

George Frey / Getty

If you missed the reporting about Trump's speech to the National Boy Scout Jamboree yesterday, please read this story from the Washington Post which deftly explains how gross and inappropriate it was (yes, even by Trump's low standards). Here's an excerpt from the story, describing Trump's speech for children:

Over the next 35 minutes, the president threatened to fire one of his Cabinet members, attacked former president Barack Obama, dissed his former rival Hillary Clinton, marveled at the size of the crowd, warned the boys about the “fake media,” mocked pollsters and pundits, and said more people would say “Merry Christmas” under his presidency. He also told a rambling tale about a famous, now-deceased home builder that meandered from a Manhattan cocktail party to a yacht and then to places that the president would only allow the boys’ imaginations to go.

"Yeesh!" is right. Read the whole thing here. And if the Boy Scout organization wasn't already trying to overcome some very poor optics for the years of banishing gay members from their troops, scouting parents are FURIOUS at the leadership for inviting a president that has such poor moral values. From the Scouts Facebook page:



And there are many, many more where those came from. Read more here.