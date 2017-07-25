On Recording, One Senator Calls Trump "Crazy" and Another Says, "I'm Worried"

Washington Post:

At the end of a Senate subcommittee hearing on Tuesday morning, Chairman Susan Collins (R-Maine) didn’t switch off her microphone. Apparently speaking to Sen. Jack Reed (R.I.), the ranking Democrat of the committee, Collins discussed the federal budget — and President Trump’s lack of familiarity with the details of governing.

And then, Senator Reed apparently says to Senator Collins:

“I think — I think he’s crazy,” apparently referring to the president. “I mean, I don’t say that lightly and as a kind of a goofy guy.” “I’m worried,” Senator Collins replies.

Also discussed in the presence of the hot mic: a Republican Congressman from Texas who recently said he might challenge Senator Collins to a duel over her stand against Obamacare repeal—except that Collins is a woman. Here's that Republican Congressman:

Reed says that there's no doubt Collins could "beat the shit out of him."