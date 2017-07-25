Seahawks DE Michael Bennett Co-Authoring Book Called Things That Make White People Uncomfortable

CORKY TREWIN/SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Michael Bennett, the Seahawks defensive lineman known for his hard hits, charitable work, and penchant for speaking his mind, is giving a run at authorship.

The Super Bowl champ's upcoming book, slated for publication in 2018, will be called Things That Make White People Uncomfortable. Dave Zirin, sports correspondent for The Nation, signed on as co-author. (Full disclosure: I interned at The Nation in 2013.) Haymarket Books, a Chicago-based independent publisher that mostly publishes works from a radical-left perspective, signed the deal a couple weeks ago.

