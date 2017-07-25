Looks like there’s going to be a mid-week break in the heat, and I can think of no better place to spend it than eating bites from tasty af Oregon restaurants and knocking back wines from more than a dozen wineries. Oh, and there’s a DJ too.
Tickets are still available for Counter Culture at Anne Amie Vineyards in Carlton. Billed as a pre party to this weekend’s International Pinot Noir Celebration, this is certainly a more relaxed and accessible way to enjoy the fruits of the IPNC.
With restaurants like Bollywood Theater, Pok Pok, Olympia Provisions, Tusk and tons more participating, this is shaping up to be a great way to spend Friday Jr.
Tickets are $85, or $115 for a bus ride to and from the winery from Portland (good idea for the wine drinking).
Full list of participating restaurants and wineries after the jump!
Restaurants:
Big's Chicken
Bollywood Theater
The Country Cat
Ember & Vine
Mediterranean Exploration Company
Olympia Provisions
Parasol
Party Downtown
Pizza Jerk
Pok Pok
Ruby Jewel
Tusk
Wares
Wineries:
Analemma Wines
Anne Amie Vineyards
Banshee Wines
de Lancellotti Family Vineyards
Denison Cellars
Dion Vineyards
Grochau Cellars
Helioterra Wines
Klima Weinhandler
Miner Family
Mitchell Imports
New Zealand Winegrowers
Saintsbury
Statera Cellars
Terroirs Originels