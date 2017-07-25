Wine and Portland Street Food at Counter Culture This Thursday!

Looks like there’s going to be a mid-week break in the heat, and I can think of no better place to spend it than eating bites from tasty af Oregon restaurants and knocking back wines from more than a dozen wineries. Oh, and there’s a DJ too.



Tickets are still available for Counter Culture at Anne Amie Vineyards in Carlton. Billed as a pre party to this weekend’s International Pinot Noir Celebration, this is certainly a more relaxed and accessible way to enjoy the fruits of the IPNC.



With restaurants like Bollywood Theater, Pok Pok, Olympia Provisions, Tusk and tons more participating, this is shaping up to be a great way to spend Friday Jr.



Tickets are $85, or $115 for a bus ride to and from the winery from Portland (good idea for the wine drinking).



Full list of participating restaurants and wineries after the jump!

Restaurants:

Big's Chicken

Bollywood Theater

The Country Cat

Ember & Vine

Mediterranean Exploration Company

Olympia Provisions

Parasol

Party Downtown

Pizza Jerk

Pok Pok

Ruby Jewel

Tusk

Wares



Wineries:

Analemma Wines

Anne Amie Vineyards

Banshee Wines

de Lancellotti Family Vineyards

Denison Cellars

Dion Vineyards

Grochau Cellars

Helioterra Wines

Klima Weinhandler

Miner Family

Mitchell Imports

New Zealand Winegrowers

Saintsbury

Statera Cellars

Terroirs Originels