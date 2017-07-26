Portland Burger Week 2017: Burgers of North Portland

AT LAST. After an entire year of waiting—you’ve been so patient!—the Portland Mercury’s Burger Week is almost here!

From Monday August 7-Saturday August 12, at over 40 of Portland’s finest restaurants, you’ll find one-of-a-kind burgers that exist only for the Mercury’s Burger Week! And even better? Each of these wondrous creations will cost a mere $5!

Will this be one of the greatest weeks of your burger-eating life? Damn straight it will.

Read on for the mouth-watering descriptions of 2017’s Burger Week offerings in North Portland from Bar Bar, Las Primas, Fifth Quadrant, Alberta Street Pub, Alameda Brewing Co, and Vagabond.

A burrito and a burger walk into a bar. The burger says, “I like your toppings.” The burrito asks, "You wanna try them on?" The 4B (Bar Bar's Burrito Burger) starts with extra sharp Tillamook cheddar on Bar Bar’s traditional charred all-beef patty. Then, the remix begins: Layered with house-made guacamole, shredded iceberg lettuce, and a dollop of cilantro-infused sour cream, this burrito burger brings together two glorious food worlds. Served on a pillow-soft Alessio bun, this is the burger/burrito Portland was born to eat. 3939 N Mississippi; burger available Mon-Sun 11 am-2 am

Las Primas’ Burger Week offering was inspired by the sangucherías (sandwich stands) that line the streets of Lima and serve classic Peruvian-style cheeseburgers to late-night customers. The restaurant’s Tangy Peruvian Cheeseburger is a twist on that tradition, and Las Primas promises that it’s “juicy, tangy, saucy, and just a little bit spicy.” They aren’t fucking around when they say it’s saucy: It has a bunch of them—chili-pepper mayo, a tangy marinade, AND Peruvian chili-pepper sauces—mixed with layers of house-made pickles and a slaw made Peruvian-style with cabbage and jalapeño, all piled over a fire-grilled patty with pepperjack on top. 3971 N Williams; burger available Tues-Fri 11 am-8 pm, Sat 12 pm-8 pm

You think General Tso’s culinary magic only works on chicken? Then you need to get a load of Fifth Quadrant’s Burger Week masterpiece, which combines the spicy/sweet flavors of Chinese American cuisine with burgerlicious beef. The General Tso’s Double Stack is indeed two patties tall, giving you plenty of meat for your Burger Week dollars, and it’s topped with a special General Tso’s pepper slaw, giving the burger a nice crunch. But they didn’t stop at that—there’s yet another patty to top things off! This final patty is made of egg foo young, the omelet-like egg dish you might find next to General Tso on the menu of your favorite old-school Chinese American restaurant. That this is all delivered in a burger-shaped package will be a thing to behold—and eat. 3901 N Williams; burger available Mon-Sat 11 am-11 pm

If you love your burger with extra smoke, don’t miss the Smoke Break from Alberta Street Pub! This burger features a six-ounce Painted Hills beef patty generously seasoned with the pub’s smoky blend of spices on a crisp bed of romaine. Top that off with a savory BBQ/mayo sauce and onions that are slowly and lovingly caramelized in Breakside IPA, and you have a burger that that’s nothing less than addictive. Now there’s no reason not to step out for a quick, delicious smoke break. 1036 NE Alberta; burger available Mon-Sat 4 pm-8 pm

What’s a cheese that’s not yours? Nacho cheese! What’s a burger that’s just for you? The Not-Cho-Burger! Alameda Brewing’s Burger Week offering is a beer drinker’s delight: a cross between nachos and a burger. Grab a pint of their signature crisp P-Town Pilsner and get to work on a one-third pound chuck burger buddied up with all the trappings of killer nachos: housemade queso, green chili, chorizo, and tortilla chips. Unlike a plate of nachos, you don’t have to worry about someone stealing all the best toppings—this is all yours. 4765 NE Fremont; burger available Mon-Sat 11 am-11 pm

Chef Christian Mikkelsen’s culinary inspirations span the globe, but Vagabond Restaurant prides itself on using quality, locally sourced ingredients. For Burger Week, their Oh My Gravy creation hits particularly close to home. The inspiration for the burger’s name came from the song “Oh My Gravy,” an original tune the chef would routinely sing when making the pork gravy for the brunch menu’s biscuits and gravy. It’s an all-beef patty on a housemade potato bun, topped with gruyere and an onion ring, wetted by a luscious truffle mayo, and doused in mushroom gravy. 4828 N Lombard; burger available Mon-Sat 3 pm-10 pm

And don’t forget…

• Be patient. Everyone loves Burger Week, which means there will be lines. It’s all part of the Burger Week experience—and if a burger sells out, you can always come back tomorrow.

• Tip, and tip well. Feeding Portland’s burger-crazed hordes is tough, thankless work—so make sure to show your appreciation to the brave chefs, wait staff, and bartenders who make Burger Week happen!

• Drink (and eat) up. While burgers are the integral part of Burger Week, all our Burger Week restaurants have other excellent offerings—drinks, sides, salads, and more! Humans cannot survive on burgers alone. (Trust us, we’ve tried. RIP, Ben.)

• Be social. Hit portlandburgerweek.com, use #portlandburgerweek, and check out the Mercury’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates, details, and reviews of the best Burger Week burgers—from this year’s most eagerly anticipated creations, to the unexpected ones that everyone will have to try.

Burger Week 2017 is almost here. Godspeed.