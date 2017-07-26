Good Morning, News: Trump's Transgender Ban, GOP's Health Care Flop, and More Tweet Trouble for Sessions

GOOD MORNING, BLOGTOWN! But where the hell do you get off telling me your mama said I'm not what you need? Tell you what, since she knows it all, then that's where you need to be. LET'S GO TO PRESS.

For no other reason than to be divisive and cater to his morally bankrupt base, Trump started off today being even more awful than usual, declaring that transgender people will not be allowed to serve in the military in any capacity.

transgender people show more courage when they leave their fucking houses in the morning than donald trump has shown his entire life

— Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) July 26, 2017

Fully aware they are going against the wishes of the American people, the GOP Senate voted to begin debate on a bill that would repeal parts of Obamacare. Unfortunately for them, their next vote held hours later to pass their newest crappy health care plan went down in flames. Expect even more crappy plans to be presented (and probably voted against) today.

In case you missed it, Sen. John McCain, who was called in by McConnell despite being diagnosed with brain cancer, cast a vote in favor of continuing the health care debate yesterday, but really let the Senate have it in a blistering speech to its ranks. It had exactly zero effect, and doesn't matter anyway because he voted against the needs of his constituents.

Despite yesterday's forced procedural vote, our Megan Burbank lists some pretty good reasons for us not to panic about health care yet.

Trump is continuing to torture Attorney General Jeff Sessions, making ominous statements and leading people to believe he might be fired. (Which would be great for us because Sessions is the only person in the administration that's successfully pushing forward the conservative agenda.) For his part, Sessions remains committed to staying in his job.

New communications director Anthony Scaramucci is threatening to "fire everybody" in his shop if the White House leaks don't come to an end. (Editorial note: This Scaramucci douche is a fucking joke.)

According to a new poll, half of Trump voters believe the president won the popular vote. (Editorial note: Apparently we're not saying it enough. DONALD TRUMP LOST THE POPULAR VOTE BY 2,864,974 VOTES.)

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort met with Senate investigators behind closed doors yesterday to chat about what happened during that meeting with a Russian lawyer in Trump Tower last year.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the Portland house explosion and fire on Monday that left two people dead.

Now let's take a gander at the WEATHER: Mostly sunny today and a balmy high of 84.

And finally, here's a summertime trick you probably, really, obviously should never ever try.

