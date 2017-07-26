Danza para la Resistencia at Music of the Revolution

There is no way to sugarcoat this—things in this country right now are pretty fucked up.

Every day it seems that the environment, women, civil rights, and all things decent and moral are being marginalized, attacked, and generally dismissed by the bloated Cheeto In Charge. It's hard to keep up, and harder still not be immobilized by despair and fear.

Which is why this Friday, you can step up while you step out, and piss off the micro-fingered vulgarian at the same time. That's a win-win.

This Friday at 9 pm, the Laurelthirst hosts "Music of the Revolution," a benefit concert to raise money for El Programa Hispano Católico, an organization that helps support undocumented Latino immigrants. They assist with housing, education, employment, elder services, tax services and domestic and sexual violence work. Each year, they serve over 13,000 Latinos.

The bands playing are absolute top notch—Tin Silver, Trujillo, and the Fernando Band will perform, and every dime raised will be donated to El Programa Hispano Católico. This is a cause that is close to the hearts of the performers. As longtime Portland resident and musical treasure Fernando Viciconte says, "I was an illegal in this country for 12 years, so I know how difficult and stigmatizing it can be for these families."

The event is 21 and over, and they are asking for a sliding scale of $10-20. No advance tickets, door sales only. More info here.