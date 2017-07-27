Portland Burger Week 2017: Burgers of NE Portland

Migration Brewing: PHO King Best Burger MEGAN NANNA

AT LAST. After an entire year of waiting—you’ve been so patient!—the Portland Mercury’s Burger Week is almost here!

From Monday August 7-Saturday August 12, at over 40 of Portland’s finest restaurants, you’ll find one-of-a-kind burgers that exist only for the Mercury’s Burger Week! And even better? Each of these wondrous creations will cost a mere $5!

Will this be one of the greatest weeks of your burger-eating life? Damn straight it will.

Thanks to the Mercury and our friends at New Seasons Market, Jim Beam, Pabst Blue Ribbon, Satchel, and and ReachNow, this will be a week long remembered.

Read on for the mouth-watering descriptions of 2017’s Burger Week offerings in NE Portland from Iconic, Migration Brewing, and Slowburger.

Check out the full 2017 Burger Week map here.

MEGAN NANNA

We have no beef with Iconic’s Southern cookout-inspired burger, made with ground pork and bacon. This piggy patty is coated in dry rub and grilled with barbecue sauce for extra goodness, just like they do in the southland—calories be damned.That hyper-juicy meat is set atop a chewy cornbread bun that’s been bedecked with a delicious housemade Southern chow-chow chutney, and then covered in a cabbage slaw. Wash it down with an iconic bourbon-based drink and you’re set for a real hootenanny. 2226 NE Broadway; burger available Mon-Thurs 3:30 pm-11 pm, Fri 3:30 pm-midnight, Sat noon-midnight

MEGAN NANNA

“Imagine the desire we all get for an amazing bowl of pho. Now imagine that amazing sensation you get between a bun,” proclaim the food wizards at Migration Brewing. “That is the PHO King Best Burger.” How is this even possible? Why, through the miracle of cooking, of course! The PHO King Best Burger is a feat of burger construction, which boldly begins with a deviation from your average patty: It’s got a pork/beef base! The meat puck then gets slathered with luscious condiments—hoisin chili aioli and fish sauce—and topped with fresh cucumber, pickled carrots, fresh jalapeño, and a cilantro-basil slaw, which is the Justice League of garnishes. 2828 NE Glisan; burger available 11 am-10 pm

MEGAN NANNA

Slowburger: The Slow Trotter

During Burger Week, cows get all the attention. This year, Slowburger is making sure we don’t forget about the other savory meats that can make a burger extra special. Keeping it local, they’re teaming up with Tails and Trotters and Allen Brothers Beef to make a pulled pork burger. Their hazelnut finished pulled pork ensures a flavorful, juicy patty—when topped with light garlic lime slaw and a rich Carolina BBQ sauce, and served on a potato bun from Grand Central Bakery, this burger will leave you oinking for more. 2329 NE Glisan; burger available Mon-Sat 11 am-10 pm

And don’t forget…

• Be patient. Everyone loves Burger Week, which means there will be lines. It’s all part of the Burger Week experience—and if a burger sells out, you can always come back tomorrow.

• Tip, and tip well. Feeding Portland’s burger-crazed hordes is tough, thankless work—so make sure to show your appreciation to the brave chefs, wait staff, and bartenders who make Burger Week happen!

• Drink (and eat) up. While burgers are the integral part of Burger Week, all our Burger Week restaurants have other excellent offerings—drinks, sides, salads, and more! Humans cannot survive on burgers alone. (Trust us, we’ve tried. RIP, Ben.)

• Be social. Hit portlandburgerweek.com, use #portlandburgerweek, and check out the Mercury’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates, details, and reviews of the best Burger Week burgers—from this year’s most eagerly anticipated creations, to the unexpected ones that everyone will have to try.

Burger Week 2017 is almost here. Godspeed.