Hurry! Get Your Ticket's for Wednesday's I, Anonymous Show!

It’s back! One of Portland’s funniest (and sauciest) comedy nights, the I, Anonymous Show, returns for its August outing with more of thethat makes this weekly Mercury column such a beloved part of our paper. Plus it’s hosted by no other than the recently crowned Caitlin Weierhauser , who will be joined by a slam-bang lineup of very smart and amusing panelists including Shain Brendan Matt Monroe , and Seattle’s Nick Sahoyah. Together they will read true I, Anonymous submissions from the Mercury column and blog , and offer theiron each and every one. It’s like if Judge Judy was really funny, and ruled on things that were even less important. Trust me, the I, Anonymous Show is a blast!

Wed Aug 2, 7:30 pm, Curious Comedy Theater, 5225 NE MLK, $10 adv at merctickets.com