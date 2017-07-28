This Weekend's Style Events

Check out these fun, outdoor events this weekend!

Renegade Craft Fair

Renegade Craft Fair, "the world's largest curated showcase of independent craft and design," will descend onto Portland this weekend for the 4th year. Over 150 vendors will be present, many from Portland, but a few from beyond Portland and Oregon as well.

Rejuvenation, 1100 SE Grand, Sat July 27- Sun July 28, 11 am- 6 pm, free

Alyson Clair Upswept Creative

The Alley 33 Fashion Event, an annual runway show in the heart of the historic SE Hawthorne district, will move just up the street to a much bigger spot in the parking lot of the East Portland Eagle Lodge for this year's event. The outdoor runway show will feature 18 ready-to-wear designers including MOORE, One Imaginary Girl, EcoVibe Apparel, Copper Union, and the triumphant return of Alyson Clair, who has been absent from the fashion show circuit for a couple of years. Along with the new venue, Alley 33 will feature 19 vendors, many of them designers that are in the show, so you can literally shop the runway. (Full disclosure: I co-produce this event with fellow Portland Mercury contributor Cassie Ridgway.)

East Portland Eagle Lodge 3256, 4904 SE Hawthorne, Sun July 30, 4:30 pm, $8-$15, all ages

As always, be sure to visit our fashion calendar to keep up to date on all things fashion event related here. Got a fashion event? Drop us a line here.