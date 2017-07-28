Screen_Shot_2017-07-28_at_9.26.41_AM.png
Courtesy MSNBC

Check out this story in today's Washington Post to read a blow-by-blow account of how John McCain sank Mitch McConnell's "skinny repeal" vote—it is very interesting. My feelings about John McCain have varied wildly over the last few days, from pity after he was dragged back to the Senate by McConnell while in recovery from brain cancer, to anger when he voted in favor of moving forward with the Obamacare repeal, to fist pumping exhilaration when he voted against the skinny repeal last night. But nothing—NOTHING—is so sweet as the image of Mitch McConnell nearly bursting into tears as the vote he worked so hard on disintegrated before his eyes. And the internet thought it was pretty funny, too.