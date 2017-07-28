McConnell Practically Cries After Trying to Take Away Health Care; Internet Responds with "Ha. Ha. Ha."

Check out this story in today's Washington Post to read a blow-by-blow account of how John McCain sank Mitch McConnell's "skinny repeal" vote—it is very interesting. My feelings about John McCain have varied wildly over the last few days, from pity after he was dragged back to the Senate by McConnell while in recovery from brain cancer, to anger when he voted in favor of moving forward with the Obamacare repeal, to fist pumping exhilaration when he voted against the skinny repeal last night. But nothing—NOTHING—is so sweet as the image of Mitch McConnell nearly bursting into tears as the vote he worked so hard on disintegrated before his eyes. And the internet thought it was pretty funny, too.

Is McConnell crying?

— Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) July 28, 2017

OH MY GOD MCCONNELL IS WEEPING



GOD YES

GIVE ME YOUR TEARS

THE SWEET SWEET SALT OF YOUR KENTUCKY TEARS

— Samuel Ashworth (@SamuelAshworth) July 28, 2017

Put 👏🏾 the 👏🏾 video 👏🏾 of 👏🏾 McConnell 👏🏾 crying 👏🏾 on 👏🏾 Pornhub 👏🏾

— Ej Dickson (@ejdickson) July 28, 2017

Guys it's been like five minutes since McCain voted and I haven't seen a single Crying Jordan McConnell meme, what's going on

— Garf to the Future (@NobleSasquatch) July 28, 2017

I'm never going to forget the sight of Mitch McConnell almost in tears because 16 million people would keep their health care.

— Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) July 28, 2017

Mitch McConnell goes home and weeps over the pile of bloody children's shoes he keeps in a trunk in the attic.

— Christopher Sebela (@xtop) July 28, 2017

How do I make Mitch McConnell's bitterness my ringtone.

— shauna (@goldengateblond) July 28, 2017