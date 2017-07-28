Reince Priebus Leaves Post as White House Chief of Staff

Gone Win McNamee / Getty

The Republican establishment is getting flung out of President Donald Trump's orbit. First went press secretary Sean Spicer. Now, after just six months on the job, White House chief-of-staff Reince Priebus is leaving. He'll be replaced by General John Kelly, the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. Trump made the announcement via Twitter:

I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American....

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

...and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

Priebus, the former Republican National Committee chairman, reportedly clashed with the close advisors to Trump, including son-in-law Jared Kushner. His departure comes the same week White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci accused him of leaking to the press, calling him a "fucking paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac."

Trump made the announcement as he and Preibus sat on a tarmac.