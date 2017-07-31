It’s back! One of Portland’s funniest (and sauciest) comedy nights, the I, Anonymous Show, returns for its August outing with more of the crazy rants, curious confessions, and hilarious secrets that makes this weekly Mercury column such a beloved part of our paper. Plus it’s hosted by no other than the recently crowned “Funniest Person in Portland” Caitlin Weierhauser, who will be joined by a slam-bang lineup of very smart and amusing panelists including Shain Brendan, Matt Monroe, and Seattle’s Nick Sahoyah. Together they will read true I, Anonymous submissions from the Mercury column and blog, and offer their very funny opinions on each and every one. It’s like if Judge Judy was really funny, and ruled on things that were even less important. Trust me, the I, Anonymous Show is a blast! Don’t miss it!
Wed Aug 2, 7:30 pm, Curious Comedy Theater, 5225 NE MLK, $10 adv at merctickets.com