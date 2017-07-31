Win Tickets to The Awful Truth at Top Down: Rooftop Cinema!

Every summer, the NW Film Center's Top Down: Rooftop Cinema screenings are some of the most fun events in town, with films screening outdoors, on the roof of downtown's Hotel deLuxe parking garage.

This year's lineup is probably my favorite out of all the years of Top Down: Kicking things off with The Awful Truth, the Film Center will go on to screen Shaft, Army of Darkness, This Is Spinal Tap, and Spring Breakers*, which each film being preceded with a short by a Northwest filmmaker.

AND LUCKY YOU: We're giving away a pair of tickets to the first of those screenings: 1937's screwball comedy The Awful Truth, starring Cary Grant and Irene Dunne, screening this Thursday, August 3!

Marriage! Wonderful, wonderful marriage.

To enter to win the pair of tickets, email me no later than 4 pm today, Monday July 31, with the subject line "shut up." I'll pick a winner at 4 and email 'em back, and that's it. Have at!