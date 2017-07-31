Portland Burger Week 2017: Burgers of SE Part II

AT LAST. After an entire year of waiting—you’ve been so patient!—the Portland Mercury’s Burger Week is almost here!

From Monday August 7-Saturday August 12, at over 40 of Portland’s finest restaurants, you’ll find one-of-a-kind burgers that exist only for the Mercury’s Burger Week! And even better? Each of these wondrous creations will cost a mere $5!

Will this be one of the greatest weeks of your burger-eating life? Damn straight it will.

Read on for the mouth-watering descriptions of 2017’s Burger Week offerings in SE Portland from Loyal Legion, Home, a Bar, Noraneko, White Owl Social Club, and Mad Sons.

Get a taste of the islands with Loyal Legion’s Kahuna Burger—a sandwich featuring flavors straight out of Oahu! A perfect blend of sweet and savory, the Kahuna Burger starts with a succulent teriyaki-seasoned beef patty, topping it with sweet onion, arugula, and warm, grilled pineapple. Finishing with a kicky sriracha/aioli sauce on a pub-style bun, the Kahuna is bursting with the Hawaiian flavors found at cookouts all over the islands. So don’t delay, because when it comes to great taste, the surf is definitely up. 710 SE 6th; burger available Mon-Thurs noon-midnight, Fri-Sat noon-2 am

The best part of a picnic is that last bite, when all the flavors come together, like a family reunion without fighting and disappointment (if those exist). Home, a Bar captures the fleeting feeling of that last bite with the Dirty Picnic, featuring beans, chips, coleslaw, meat, bacon, cheese, hot dogs, and a bun. This is a feat of burger engineering: using the space between a bun as a vehicle for an entirely separate culinary experience! But that’s the Dirty Picnic’s deal—it just loves bringing people together. Come Home and get yours. 719 SE Morrison; burger available Mon-Sat 11 am-11 pm

Let Noraneko open the door to your heart with their delectable Nacho Burger, a concoction inspired by the restaurant’s legendary Ramen Nachos and summertime Ramen Taco Salad. First and foremost, this is a cheeseburger—a reliable stand-by that everybody knows and loves. But it’s made great by Noraneko’s house-made nacho ingredients, like habanero and cumin crema. Though uniting burgers and nachos is a bold move—it’s like putting a teacup pig and a puppy in a room and trying to decide which is cuter—Noraneko pulls it off. 1430 SE Water; burger available Mon-Sat 11 am-2 am





Remember when the label on your dad’s smelly salad dressing spelled the word “blue” all weird? White Owl remembers—with their My Bleu Heaven burger, which ties together cheesy funk (the aroma kind, not the music kind) with another dad-related memory, the Steve Martin/Rick Moranis comedy My Blue Heaven. We’re pretty sure your dad will dig this burger, too, which features an all-natural beef patty and a special “bleu cheese” spread. Plus it’s topped with fried red onion sticks, dressed with balsamic/red wine aioli, and mixed greens. Eat one of these and call your dad to tell him all about it. Better yet, bring your dad so he can have one, too! 1305 SE 8th; burger available Mon-Sat, 3 pm-10 pm

For their 2017 Burger Week entry, Mad Sons is making burger tribute to moms everywhere. Standard burger fixins—a patty, lettuce, and tomato—are slathered with two sauces: Mama Tabor’s Mamas Mango Aioli and tangy honey mustard. That’s a sweet and juicy burger on its own, but not so fast! This burger can flex its spicy muscle too, just like your mama! The crunch and kick of savory fried jalapeños is the perfect addition— sure to win every mother’s love.1109 SE Madison; burger available Mon-Sat 11 am-9 pm

And don’t forget…

• Be patient. Everyone loves Burger Week, which means there will be lines. It’s all part of the Burger Week experience—and if a burger sells out, you can always come back tomorrow.

• Tip, and tip well. Feeding Portland’s burger-crazed hordes is tough, thankless work—so make sure to show your appreciation to the brave chefs, wait staff, and bartenders who make Burger Week happen!

• Drink (and eat) up. While burgers are the integral part of Burger Week, all our Burger Week restaurants have other excellent offerings—drinks, sides, salads, and more! Humans cannot survive on burgers alone. (Trust us, we’ve tried. RIP, Ben.)

• Be social. Hit portlandburgerweek.com, use #portlandburgerweek, and check out the Mercury’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates, details, and reviews of the best Burger Week burgers—from this year’s most eagerly anticipated creations, to the unexpected ones that everyone will have to try.

Burger Week 2017 is almost here. Godspeed.