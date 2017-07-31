Anthony Scaramucci, the White House staffer best known for suggesting that Steve Bannon practices auto-fellatio, stepped down on Monday after ten days as Communications Director. Nicknamed "The Mooch," his tenure will likely go down as one of the more memorable in the Trump administration—not just for his profanity-laced tirade to the New Yorker, but also for reshaping the senior White House staff. Scaramucci's hiring directly led to the resignation of press secretary Sean Spicer and chief-of-staff Reince Priebus.
In related content, here's what Dan Savage wrote about auto-fellatio in 1993.
The last time auto-fellatio reared its self-satisfied head, I wrote that a big dick and a limber body were essential. Thousands of young men and boys wrote in to inform me that I was wrong: they had dicks only four or five inches long and were able to get them into their own mouths. If guys with five-inch dicks—which fall into the average range, boys—can successfully suck themselves off, then you too, GC, operating on a generous six-and-a-half inches, should be able to auto-fellate, provided you're limber enough.