Trump I: The Scaramucci Years (July 2017-Late July 2017)

Ten days. GETTY / CHIP SOMODEVILLA

Anthony Scaramucci, the White House staffer best known for suggesting that Steve Bannon practices auto-fellatio, stepped down on Monday after ten days as Communications Director. Nicknamed "The Mooch," his tenure will likely go down as one of the more memorable in the Trump administration—not just for his profanity-laced tirade to the New Yorker, but also for reshaping the senior White House staff. Scaramucci's hiring directly led to the resignation of press secretary Sean Spicer and chief-of-staff Reince Priebus.

In related content, here's what Dan Savage wrote about auto-fellatio in 1993.