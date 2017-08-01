Pickathon Starlight Series, Episode 11: Mic Capes

Liz Devine

We've reached the series finale for our ongoing. And perfect timing: We're wrapping up the best of 2016's performances just as the 2017 installment of the festival is getting underway later this week. Today's clip comes from Portland rapper, who recently announced that his new albumwill be dropping later this month via EYRST. But you don't need to wait another second to check out this shot of "Wasted," in which Bogan turns up a late-night Pickathon crowd. Each video premiere is an episode of the Starlight Series presented by Portland Mercury/The Stranger and made possible by Lagunitas Brewing Co.

There's nothing quite like being at Pickathon, obviously, but as this series has hopefully proven, there's plenty of enjoyment to be derived from the excellent audio and video recordings captured at the festival. And today's video accompanies the announcement of the schedule for this year's livestream, which brings the best of the fest into the privacy of your own home. Not able to get to the Portland area this weekend? Couldn't splurge for tickets? The livestream is a terrific option, allowing you to view sets from Drive-By Truckers, Lucy Dacus, Dinosaur Jr., Xenia Rubinos, Jonathan Richman, Wolf People, and lots others.

We'll have the livestream embedded right here on our site, starting at noon on Friday, August 4 with live performances through the weekend and encore showings continuing all the way until 8 pm on Monday, August 7. In fact, keep reading below to see the full livestream schedule as well as an embed of the stream, in case you'd like to bookmark it for later. (And if not, we'll post a reminder later this week.)

Here's the schedule (and here's a PDF version that's easier to read.)

Pickathon 2017 starts this week on Thursday, August 2 at Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley, Oregon, and continues all weekend long.