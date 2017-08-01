The Trailer for David Fincher's Netflix Series, Mindhunter, Is Great and Creepy

Courtesy Netflix

Zodiac is on currently streaming on Netflix, and if you haven't seen it in a while—or if you're one of the many who missed it when it first came out—it's well worth a watch. One of the most underrated movies of the 2000s (so far), David Fincher's true-crime thriller boasts fantastic turns from Mark Ruffalo, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Robert Downey Jr.; it also works with clockwork precision to show just how goddamn good Fincher can be.

Another reason to queue up Zodiac: to prepare yourself for Netflix's Mindhunter, the upcoming series produced (and partially directed) by Fincher that covers some of the same territory. And, at least in the trailer that came out today, looks predictably great.

Unlike the Mercury's True Crime Editor Megan Burbank (who's the expert on everything from Slenderman to My Favorite Murder), I'm really hit or miss on true crime: What can sometimes be insightful and incisive can, at others, be exploitative and sordid. I'm hesitant to dive into most true crime until I know which way it's gonna go—but given his track record with Zodiac, I'm all in for Mindhunter.