Portland Burger Week 2017: The New Seasons Burger

AT LAST. After an entire year of waiting—you’ve been so patient!—the Portland Mercury’s Burger Week is almost here!

From Monday August 7-Saturday August 12, at over 40 of Portland’s finest restaurants, you’ll find one-of-a-kind burgers that exist only for the Mercury’s Burger Week! And even better? Each of these wondrous creations will cost a mere $5!

Will this be one of the greatest weeks of your burger-eating life? Damn straight it will.

Thanks to the Mercury and our friends at New Seasons Market, Jim Beam, Pabst Blue Ribbon, Satchel, and and ReachNow, this will be a week long remembered.

Read on for the mouth-watering description of 2017’s Burger Week offering from select New Seasons Market locations! Thanks again to New Seasons for sponsoring this event!



MEGAN NANNA

“We love partnering with local producers and supporting our regional food economy,” the folks at New Seasons tell us. To that end, they’ve used five local purveyors of delicious foodstuffs to create their Burger Week offering, The 84. While the Beeler’s bacon comes from Iowa, the rest of the 84’s accoutrements are pure Pacific Northwest: the house-made patty is made with Jacobsen sea salt and is topped with Tillamook cheddar cheese and a special Red Duck Spicy Ketchup sauce. Plus, it features sweet Walla Walla onions, all packed onto a bun made with pFriem Wit Ale. The 84 is available at seven New Seasons locations in the Portland area, so your next one is right around the corner.You can get this burger at the following New Seasons Markets:•3495 SW Cedar Hills Blvd•5320 NE 33rd•15861 SE Happy Valley Town Center Dr•1453 NE 61st•1954 SE Division•2170 NW Raleigh•3445 N Williams

Check out the full 2017 Burger Week map here.

• Be patient. Everyone loves Burger Week, which means there will be lines. It’s all part of the Burger Week experience—and if a burger sells out, you can always come back tomorrow.

• Tip, and tip well. Feeding Portland’s burger-crazed hordes is tough, thankless work—so make sure to show your appreciation to the brave chefs, wait staff, and bartenders who make Burger Week happen!

• Drink (and eat) up. While burgers are the integral part of Burger Week, all our Burger Week restaurants have other excellent offerings—drinks, sides, salads, and more! Humans cannot survive on burgers alone. (Trust us, we’ve tried. RIP, Ben.)

• Be social. Hit portlandburgerweek.com, use #portlandburgerweek, and check out the Mercury’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates, details, and reviews of the best Burger Week burgers—from this year’s most eagerly anticipated creations, to the unexpected ones that everyone will have to try.

Burger Week 2017 is almost here. Godspeed.