50 Cent Said Trump Offered Him Half a Million for Campaign Appearance

50 Cent: "Nah, that's not good money." Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

Rapper 50 Cent (born Curtis Jackson) revealed in an interview with Hot 97 Tuesday that was he was offered $500,000 by Donald Trump's 2016 presidential team to make an appearance.

“Before he got elected, they were having issues with the African American vote,” said Jackson. “They wanted to pay me $500,000 as part of the campaign just to make an appearance.”

Jackson then said that he turned down the offer, and said, "Nah that's not good money. I'm not gonna do that."

One of the radio hosts, Ebro Darden, later said that he wasn't on good terms with Kanye anymore due to Kanye's meeting with the president at Trump Tower in December.

Jackson then alluded to the possibility that Kanye met with Trump in exchange for money to help the president appeal to black people: "He made an appearance at the Trump," with a smile. "Marketing, for the Trump.”

Trump only won 8 percent of black voters in the 2016 presidential election, the lowest in at least 40 years. The Hill also reported that 94 percent of African Americans disapprove of Trump's handling of race relations as president, according to a survey conducted by Quinnipiac University.