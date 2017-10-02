After Worst Mass Shooting in Modern History, GOP Expected to Pass Bill Making Gun Silencers Easier to Get

David Becker/Getty Images

As the dead in Las Vegas were being tallied and Donald Trump was offering empty platitudes of condolence and prayer, the woman who should be President took to Twitter with a message:

Our grief isn't enough. We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017

Clinton was referring here to the Duncan-Carter Hearing Protection Act, a bill proposed by Republican Rep. Jeff Duncan of South Carolina and Rep. John Carter of Texas, that would make it easier and cheaper for gun owners to get silencers by eliminating federal registration, background checks, and a required $200 tax.

“I’ve been shooting since I was a young child," Rep. Duncan wrote after proposing his bill, "beginning with plinking with a .22 rifle and dove hunting with my Dad. My hearing has been damaged because of gun noise. Had I had access to a suppressor, it may have protected me, as well as millions of other Americans, from this sort of hearing loss."

While silencers may have protected Duncan and his fellow gun nuts from hearing loss, had the shooter in Vegas used a silencer, we could be talking about hundreds or thousands of dead this morning.

The Duncan-Carter Hearing Protection Act, which was proposed in January, was originally scheduled for House hearings on June 14, the day a gunman attacked a congressional baseball practice and injured House Majority Whip Steve Scalise. Hearings were postponed until fall, and a full House vote was scheduled this week. The bill is expected to pass, although Senate Democrats will likely block the measure.