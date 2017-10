Live Review: Insane Clown Posse at Bossanova Ballroom, Fri Sept 29

Jason DeSomer

Jason DeSomer

Face-painted juggalos of all ages gathered in the Bossanova Ballroom last Friday night to see Insane Clown Posse. Only the two-liter bottles of Faygo torpedoing from the stage helped quell the sweltering humidity. ICP's show is like a circus of chaos with explosions of color, comedic clowns, enthusiastic sing-a-longs, and plenty of chances to be blasted in the face with soda.

Jason DeSomer

Jason DeSomer

Jason DeSomer

Jason DeSomer

Jason DeSomer

Jason DeSomer