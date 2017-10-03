Good Morning, News: Tom Petty Leaves Too Soon, Las Vegas Will Happen Again, and Things Are Rough

People tend to the wounded outside the Route 91 Harvest Country music festival grounds after an apparent shooting on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are reports of an active shooter around the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

The numbers out of Las Vegas were difficult to believe from the first reports, and only grew moreso. At latest count, authorities say nearly 60 people were killed, and more than 500 injured, in the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

The names and stories of the victims have begun to emerge. Don't forget the heroes, either.

The shooter, a white terrorist, appears to have displayed few of the warning signs typically associated with such acts. His brother didn't even think he was overly fond of guns. He had around 20 of them stashed in the 32nd-floor hotel room from which he shot at 22,000 people attending a music festival.

The aftermath will be the same as the aftermath of every other of the more the 270 mass shootings that have occurred in the country this year. This is from Esquire: "It will happen again, because it happens most days. We have reached the 275th day of 2017. The horror that rained down on the Las Vegas strip Sunday night was the 273rd mass shooting of the year. It was the second mass shooting of the day on October 1, and the third of the weekend." And on and on.

Politicians like US Rep. Earl Blumenauer are calling for stricter gun control. The NRA is bankrolling too much of Congress for his pleas to have any effect.

It's such a bummer to lose Tom Petty, who died yesterday at 66 after suffering cardiac arrest. Rolling Stone has a solid obit.

For months, city council offices have been working on new regulations that will guide the endless stream of volunteer boards and commissions that the city creates. And in the course of that work, someone came up with the idea to stop members of these boards from talking to the press? Not a great look. At least one city commissioner will urge that the language be removed.

New Police Chief Danielle Outlaw was sworn in yesterday. This city's expecting big things of her. Let's give her some time to work up to them.

This NYT story makes the bold claim that Washington DC is coming for Portland's title of (large) city with the highest proportion of bike commuters, then lays out all the reasons why DC isn't any good to bike in.

Voodoo Doughnut is doing deals with a San Francisco equity firm. Cue grumbling about a) the quality of Voodoo Doughnut, b) San Francisco money ruining Portland. The company's founders are maintaining an ownership stake and will still run the company.

The US Supreme Court won't weigh in on Oregon's dumb policy of not requiring unanimous jury verdicts for felony convictions, which is too bad. From the O. "Oregon and Louisiana will remain the only states to allow juries to convict most felony defendants with a 10-2 vote, though Oregon still requires a unanimous vote to find defendants guilty of murder. The federal government and all other states require a 12-0 verdict for crimes such as manslaughter, rape and arson."

Good to know: Forklift not enough to break into an ATM.

Solid autumn week going on here.