Jimmy Kimmel Calls for GOP to Reclaim Balls from NRA

An emotional Jimmy Kimmel spoke about the massacre in Las Vegas on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night. Kimmel, who lived in Vegas for many years, personally called out politicians he sees as enabling gun violence, including Donald Trump, who signed a bill in Februar that rolled back an Obama-era, post-Sandy Hook regulation that prevented people with mental illness from purchasing guns.

"It's the kind of thing that makes you want to throw up or give up," Kimmel said of the mass shooting. "I don't know why our so-called leaders continue to allow this to happen, or maybe a better question, why do we continue to let them to allow it to happen?"

Kimmel also criticized Republicans in Congress who have taken money from the NRA. Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan, who "won't do anything about this because the NRA has their balls in a money clip, also sent their thoughts and their prayers today, which is good," Kimmel said "They should be praying, they should be praying for God to forgive them for letting the gun lobby run this country."